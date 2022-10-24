Nursing website names Central Wyoming College RN program best in state

(Statewide) – Website RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization that aims to enable “future and current nurses with the education and employment resources they need to succeed,” recently named Central Wyoming College (CWC) RN program as best in the state.

Rounding out the top three spots were Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs, and the Northern Wyoming Community College District Gillette College in Gillette.

Nursing programs were assessed on several factors which represent how well a program supports students towards licensure and beyond, and past and present first-time NCLEX-RN “pass-rates” were analyzed, weighted by year.

CWC received a rating of 92.09.

(Click here to view the methodology for determining rankings.)

“Congratulations to your entire team on this outstanding accomplishment!” commented Sally Worthington from the RegisteredNursing.org team. “We wish your community continued success.”