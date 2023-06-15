Northern Arapaho Business Council: SCOTUS decision to uphold ICWA is a victory for child welfare, Tribal culture

Statement by Northern Arapaho Business Council

“Today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) is a landmark victory for child welfare, Tribal culture and our very way of life. This ruling marks a rejection of shameful pre-ICWA practices that saw Native children systematically removed from their homes and communities in order to erase our language, culture and practices.

“We thank the NABC’s outside legal counsel – the firm of Jenner & Block – for their excellent work in representing intervening tribes at the Supreme Court in defense of ICWA. Because preserving the principles of this law is so important, the NABC helped lead a successful effort this year to codify these same federal protections in Wyoming law. We are grateful for the support of Governor Gordon and legislators – especially the Select Committee on Tribal Relations, including Senators Affie Ellis and Cale Case and Representatives Lloyd Larsen and Sarah Penn. The NABC looks forward to working closely with the ICWA Task Force in its efforts to implement the law and ensure child welfare.

“We will never forget the past atrocities committed against Native communities. But today’s decision is further proof of the progress made and steps we will continue to take for the benefit of all Wyoming children.”