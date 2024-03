(Ethete, WY) – Several fire battalions were dispatched to a mobile home fire north of Ethete on March 19, 2024.

“The home was fully involved upon arrival and was completely destroyed. No injuries were reported,” said Lander Rural Fire in a Facebook post.

Responding battalions include the following: Fort Washakie Fire, Bat #12, Lander Rural Fire, Bat. #3, Morton-Kinnear, Bat #5, and Bat.#1

Advertisement