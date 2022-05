(Lander, WY) – Lander Rural Fire Department is currently hosting the 2022 Wildfire Open House happening now until 2 pm at the Milford Fire Hall, 4580 Highway 287.

The Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service, and Bureau of Indian Affairs Forestry are also on hand to discuss their programs and some fire safety on their lands.

Games, fire trucks and more for the kiddos. They’ve also got burgers and hot dogs on the grill.

