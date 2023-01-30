New ordinance on mayor, council salaries on Shoshoni Town Council agenda

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda includes an ordinance regarding town officers’ salaries and wages.

Two resolutions are listed as well, both regarding local government American Rescue Plan Act grants.

New business includes:

-Shoshoni Chamber of Commerce Tourism Asset Development

-Economic Committee report

-Mayoral appointments

The city clerk is scheduled to present a second quarter financial update, and the mayor will present a Town Hall remodel update.

There will be an executive session regarding real estate.

The council meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.