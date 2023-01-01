New Lander council member to take oath of office during special meeting Tuesday

The Lander City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln St.

The agenda includes the administration of the oath of office for new Councilmember Josh Hahn and the swearing-in of new Lander Volunteer Fire Department chief Eric Siwik.

The council will also consider accepting and approving the mayor’s recommendation for appointed positions, including:

-city treasurer Charri Lara

-police chief Scott Peters

-city attorney Adam Phillips

-city engineer and public works director Lance Hopkin

-assistant mayor RaJean Strube Fossen

-city clerk Rachelle Fontaine

-municipal judge Teresa McKee

There are three resolutions on the agenda:

-accepting a deed and the operation and maintenance of Tweed Lane within city limits

-authorizing an application to the State Loan and Investment Board for an American Rescue Plan Act grant for a headworks structure for the sewer lagoons

-authorizing an application to SLIB for an ARPA grant for the repair and replacement of Lincoln and Fifth streets

New business includes:

-authorizing the mayor to sign a lease extension for the golf course through Feb. 21, 2023.

-discussing city council liaison appointments

-appointing the city’s official newspaper

-appointing official depositories for the city

There will be an executive session at the end of the meeting for litigation and personnel.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 830 2244 1970 Passcode: 118352).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.