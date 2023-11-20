New hiking, horseback trail complete at Johnny Behind the Rocks

(Lander, WY) — Construction is complete on a new trail at the Bureau of Land Management-administered Johnny Behind the Rocks (JBR) Trail System southeast of Lander. Aptly named Giddy-up, the trail was designed for uphill travel from Johnny’s Draw Trail to the Johnny-On-Top Trail. As the Giddy-up Trail was constructed to provide a safe route for hikers, runners and horseback riders, downhill or eastbound mountain bike travel is not allowed.

Giddy-up was built through a cooperative agreement between the BLM Lander Field Office and Wyoming Pathways as part of an ongoing effort to implement decisions in the Lander Resource Management Plan and the Johnny Behind the Rocks Master Trails Plan.

“Users seeking a safe uphill connection to Johnny-on-Top can now utilize Giddy-up with confidence,” said Mike Kusiek of Wyoming Pathways. “In contrast, mountain bikers who want to travel at faster downhill speeds have two great opportunities on J-line and the terminus of the Johnny-On-Top Trail, south of its connection with Giddy-up.”

In tandem with J-line—a trail optimized for downhill mountain bike traffic—the Giddy-up Trail is a capstone on the efforts of the BLM and Wyoming Pathways to address concerns about congestion on the Johnny’s Draw Trail. Both trails were built by award-winning trail builder and Lander’s own Alan Mandel.

Uphill and downhill traffic of all uses will continue on Johnny’s Draw and Johnny-On-Top trails. It is also likely that travel by foot and horseback will increase on the Johnny-On-Top trail because of the connectivity provided by Giddy-up. Users are encouraged to implement trail etiquette and yield principles.

“We are counting on the users’ sense of community and stewardship to make these network goals work,” said Jared Oakleaf, BLM outdoor recreation planner. “In doing so, we think we can provide a trail network that facilitates a diversity of trail experiences with minimal amounts of regulation and oversight.”

For further information, contact the Lander Field Office at 307-332-8400.

