    New exhibit at Wyoming State Museum: Wyoming’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

    Press Release
    Mock-up of the new MMIW exhibit at the Wyoming State Museum. (h/t Wyoming State Museum)

    (Cheyenne, WY) – Indigenous daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives are disappearing at alarming rates across North America. In Wyoming, Indigenous women are six times more likely to die of homicide compared to White women.

    This new display will feature Wyoming and National statistics, like the one above, on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People, along with the red jingle dress worn in the opening of the documentary film “Who She Is.”

    “Who She Is” was released in 2022 and focuses on the lives of four Indigenous women from Wind River caught in the violence of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women epidemic. A 20-minute film version will be shown in our theater, courtesy of Caldera Productions. Due to the content of the film, viewer discretion is advised. 

    All statistics in this display are from Wyoming’s 2020 Statewide Report on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People. 

    The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building at 2301 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY. The Museum is free to visit and open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

