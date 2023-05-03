Coffee Time: Nicole Wagon shares her story and mission to bring awareness to MMIP

(Lander, WY) – In conjunction with the many Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP) events this week leading up to the National MMIP Day on May 5 and the MMIP March for Justice in Riverton on Saturday, May 6, KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with MMIP Wind River coordinator Nicole Wagon.

Wagon tragically lost two of her daughters, Jocelyn Watt and Jade Wagon, both of whom are profiled in the locally made documentary “Who She Is,” and she has since made it her mission to not only bring awareness to the MMIP cause, but to also make sure people know the names of the people who often become anonymous statistics.

(Click here to learn more about the documentary and recent virtual screening from Director Sophie Barksdale on Monday’s episode of Coffee Time. Click here to access the link for the Riverton Peace Mission webinar that will be available Thursday.)

Advertisement

Wagon discusses the aftermath of the tragedy, her subsequent involvement in the state MMIP Task Force, and what folks need to know going into the Saturday march.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Wagon below.

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 7:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

Advertisement