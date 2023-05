(Fort Washakie, WY) – Fort Washakie schools are doing activities this week to help bring awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous People, Women and Relatives (MMIP, MMIW, MMIR), according to a post on the school Facebook page.

Today students raised awareness by wearing beadwork, and the rest of the week’s daily themes can be viewed below. h/t Fort Washakie Schools

Don’t forget, the MMIP Wind River March & Rally for Justice takes place in Riverton on Saturday, May 6.

