More

    Near normal temperatures for most of Fremont today; cool conditions with precipitation for western portions

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, western Wyoming continues to see a mix of rain and snow again today, while cooler temperatures build across central Wyoming.

    The cold front moves through by Wednesday morning, bringing cooler temperatures and decreasing precipitation chances.

    High temperatures will be in the 50’s for most, with Dubois and the South Pass area a bit cooler in the lower 40’s.

    Advertisement

    Lows tonight will be in the 30’s and down to the 20’s for windier areas.

    h/t NWSR
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.