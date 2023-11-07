Near normal temperatures for most of Fremont today; cool conditions with precipitation for western portions

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, western Wyoming continues to see a mix of rain and snow again today, while cooler temperatures build across central Wyoming.

The cold front moves through by Wednesday morning, bringing cooler temperatures and decreasing precipitation chances.

High temperatures will be in the 50’s for most, with Dubois and the South Pass area a bit cooler in the lower 40’s.

Lows tonight will be in the 30’s and down to the 20’s for windier areas. h/t NWSR