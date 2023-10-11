Music for Life: African Children’s Choir makes a stop in Riverton next Wednesday during their Western U.S. Tour

(Riverton, WY) The music and sounds of Africa will be heard in Riverton as the African Children’s Choir performs next Wednesday as a part of their 2023-2024 Western United States Tour.

The concert will be held at the Riverton Church of the Nazarene on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m., and is one of only two performances that are scheduled in Wyoming as a part of the tour. The choir also performs two shows in Casper on Sunday, October 15, at Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church before their stop in Riverton.

The choir is made up of African children ages 8 to 11 years old and will be performing a program of popular children’s music, traditional spiritual songs, and African cultural pieces.

Advertisement

Pastor Tim Brown said that the 20 members of the choir that will be performing are from Uganda. Members of the church will be serving as host families for the choir and their staff, who will be arriving on Monday.

“The African Children’s Choir is an organization that takes these children that are in need,” Pastor Brown said. “Some of them are orphans, some of them are not…but they’re very poor, so they bring them here to the United States to educate them and to give them an opportunity to see a different way of life. They want to earn and raise money for their organization so they can go back to Africa and lift up society there.” (h/t African Children’s Choir Facebook)

According to their website, the mission of the African Children’s Choir is “to help Africa’s most vulnerable children today, so they can help Africa tomorrow. The children in the Choir represent the potential of the thousands of children in Africa who are trapped in the cycle of poverty…The Music for Life program provides for the children’s well-being and quality education, utilizing the transformative power of music…they represent the potential of the African child to become leaders for a better future.”

The concert is free and open to the public. The Riverton Church of the Nazarene is located at 408 E. Sunset Drive. For more information about the concert, call the church at 307-856-4800; for more information about the African Children’s Choir, visit their website and Facebook page.

Advertisement