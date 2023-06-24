Multiple tornadoes reported in Wyoming Friday

(Statewide) – The National Weather Service in Riverton has shared that in addition to the tremendous hail that swept across portions of central Wyoming yesterday, Friday, June 23, four tornadoes were reported as well.

Three of the four tornadoes were reported in Natrona County, with one in Johnson County, and a landspout tornado in Sweetwater County.

A landspout is a “tornado with a narrow, rope-like condensation funnel that forms while the thunderstorm cloud is still growing and there is no rotating updraft – the spinning motion originates near the ground.”

Fremont County meanwhile, did not experience any tornadoes, but did sustain high winds and damaging hail. Video taken at the County 10 radio station in Lander.

Check out some of the hail and tornado data from the NWSR below. h/t NWSR