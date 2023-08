(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions will be much cooler for most today with the passage of a cold front earlier this morning.

Any light showers will end around noon today, and will otherwise be dry and breezy.

Temperatures begin warming back up Monday, but highs today will be in the 60’s and 70’s for most.

Low tonight will be in the 40’s and 50’s. h/t NWSR