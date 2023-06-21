MOVE applicants awarded funds, appointments and more came before the Commissioners on June 20

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 20. Below is a recap of that meeting.

The fuel supply contract among Fremont County Government, Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District and Bailey Enterprises, Inc. D/B/A Red Horse Energy was approved for FY 2023-24.

The Board approved the catering permit application from Bunk’s BBQ for June 17, 2023, at the Jim Joss Area for a sell/swap event.

Advertisement

Resolution No. 2023-14 “FY 2022-2023 Budget Amendment No. 3” was approved for budget transfers within the County Commissioner and Transportation budgets.

The following April quarter applicants were approved for MOVE (Making Opportunity for a Viable Economy) funding via the ½ percent economic development funds:

Wind River Basin Campground LLC – campground expansion – $50,000

The Lander LLC – The Lander Garage – $155,000

Lander Medical Clinic PC – aesthetics health expansion – $100,000

Erika Yarber was appointed to a three-year term on the Wind River Visitor’s Council with a term expiration of June 30, 2026.

Steve Palmer and Harold Albright were both re-appointed to three-year terms on the Fremont County Planning Commission with term expiration dates of June 30, 2026.

Advertisement

The Board approved the Wind River Visitor’s Council budget for Fy 2023-24.