Mountain View Cemetery accepting bids for landscaping project

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for the Mountain View Cemetery Expansion: Phase 3 – Planting & Irrigation will be received by the Mountain View Cemetery District in accordance with the plans, specifications and other contract documents.

PROJECT TITLE: Mountain View Cemetery Expansion: Phase 3 – Planting & Irrigation

BID OPENING: Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 2:00 PM local time.

Location: Mountain View Cemetery Office

3540 W. Main Street

Riverton WY 82501

NON-MANDATORY Prebid Conference: Monday, April 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM local time.

Location: Mountain View Cemetery Office

3540 W. Main Street

Riverton WY 82501

At said place and time, and promptly thereafter, all proposals that have been duly received will be publicly opened and read aloud. No bid may be withdrawn within a period of sixty (60) days after the scheduled time for the opening of bids.

The scope of the project shall generally include, but not necessarily be limited to:

Site clearing, finish grading, tree planting, lawn seeding, and irrigation system installation.

Attendance at the pre-bid conference is not mandatory. All bidders are encouraged to attend. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.

Plans and specifications may be examined in the Mountain View Cemetery Office or in the Architect’s Office. Copies of said documents may be obtained from the Landscape Architect, Steiner Thuesen PLLC, 1925 Grand Avenue #105, Billings, MT 59102, telephone 406-252-5545. Digital copies are provided at no charge. Hard copies can be provided for a non-refundable reproduction charge of $150.00 per set, shipping charges may apply. Project Manager is Nathan Steiner. All bidders must be on the planholders list to submit a bid.

Each bid or proposal must be accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier’s Check, or Bid Bond payable to Mountain View Cemetery District, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the total amount of the bid. Successful bidder(s) shall furnish an approved Performance Bond, Labor and Material Payment Bond, each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount. Insurance as required shall be obtained by the successful bidder(s) and a certificate of that insurance shall be provided.

The right is reserved to reject any or all proposals received, to waive informalities in the bids, to postpone the award of the contract for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days, and to accept the lowest responsive and responsible bid which is in the best interest of the OWNER. In accordance with the provisions of Wyoming Statute Annotated §16-6-101, et seq., preferences are hereby given to contractors residing in Wyoming and to materials, supplies, agricultural products, equipment, machinery, and provisions produced, manufactured or grown in Wyoming, or supplied by a resident of the state, quality being equal to articles offered by the competitors outside of the state. Any bidder claiming preference must submit evidence of Wyoming residency as defined in Wyo. Stat. Ann. §16-6-101.

Public Notice paid for by Mountain View Cemetery

