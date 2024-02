(Fremont County, WY) – Monday, February 12 will be mostly sunny according to County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson, with clear to partly cloudy conditions tonight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton is also calling for light snow for western and northern parts of the state this afternoon, with gusty winds for much of our area as well.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s today, with lows tonight in the teens and single digits for windier areas.

