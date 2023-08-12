Mostly sunny today; expect cooler conditions tomorrow

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, we can expect mostly sunny conditions in our area today, with a few showers or thunderstorms across southern Lincoln and Sweetwater counties again.

The first push of a cold front will begin dropping into northern Wyoming this afternoon, bringing breezier northerly winds, and cooler temperatures tomorrow.

High temperatures will be in the 80’s for most today, with Dubois a bit cooler at 77 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 50’s. h/t NWSR