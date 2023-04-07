Mostly sunny skies today; warming trend expected into the weekend

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the persistent below normal temperatures we have experienced for most of March will begin to subside today.

Mostly sunny skies are expected this morning, with clouds starting to develop by the afternoon, and a much-welcomed warming trend continuing today into the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 40’s for most of the county today, with Jeffrey City a bit cooler at 37 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the upper teens to mid 20’s. h/t NWSR