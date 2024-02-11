Mostly sunny skies, seasonal temperatures for Sunday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that patchy, dense fog will give way to mostly sunny skies today, February 11, and tonight looks to be clear to partly cloudy.

The National Weather Service in Riverton also shared that today will see temperatures that are close to seasonal averages, and that a chance of snow returns to northern and western Wyoming for tomorrow.

Highs will be in the 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the teens and single digits for windier areas.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR