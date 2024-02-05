Mostly sunny skies, seasonal temperatures for Monday; snow possible to the west

(Fremont County, WY) – After some isolated, patchy fog dissipates this morning, we can expect partly sunny skies for Monday, February 5, according to County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions tonight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that another weather system will begin today, but impacts will remain mostly to the west, with periodic snow showers throughout the day.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 20’s and teens for windier areas.

h/t NWSR