Mostly sunny skies in store for Tuesday; expect patchy, localized fog to return tonight

(Fremont County, WY) – A combination of melting snow and low level moisture, along with a “bubble of high pressure sitting directly overhead that is conducive for calm winds and clear skies,” have led to ideal conditions for extensive fog development over many portions of the county for January 30, according to County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson.

This fog will dissipate by this afternoon, Lipson added, revelating mostly sunny skies.

Tonight looks to be clear and partly cloudy, with patchy, localized fog that will continue into Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Riverton also shared that dry conditions with slightly above normal temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week.

Highs will be in the upper 30’s and 40’s for most today, with lows tonight in the upper teens and 20’s. h/t NWSR