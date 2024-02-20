Mostly sunny, mild conditions for Tuesday; snow continues to the west

More

    Vince Tropea
    (Fremont County, WY) – Tuesday, February 20 will be mostly sunny and mild, according to County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson, which will most likely lead to warmer temperatures and possible snowmelt.

    Lipson added that a weak, upper level disturbance will move across the area tonight, which may lead to some isolated rain or snow showers in the Lander foothills.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that snow showers will continue across the west this morning, spreading over southern portions this afternoon.

    Snowfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected in the western mountains.

    High temperatures will be in the lower 40’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 20’s and upper teens for windier areas.

