Mostly sunny conditions, slightly above normal temperatures for Monday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist has shared that after some localized, patchy fog dissipates this morning, we can expect mostly sunny conditions for Monday, January 29.

A ridge of high pressure will be dominating the weather scene the next few days, leading to dry weather and seasonably warm temperatures.

With the sunny conditions and warmer temperatures, Lipson says we can look forward to some melting of the snowpack, which will create low level moisture in the area.

This low level moisture could lead to some more extensive fog later tonight, and into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Riverton also shared that we can expect similar conditions throughout the week.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s and 40’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 20’s and upper teens. h/t NWSR