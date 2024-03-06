Mostly sunny conditions for Wednesday; light snow likely to continue for western mountains

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that we will have mostly sunny skies today, March 6, with partly cloudy conditions tonight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that snow will decrease across the west and north through the morning, although lighter snow showers will most likely persist across the western mountains through the day.

High temperatures will be in the 40’s for most today, with Dubois and the South Pass area at 35 and 31 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the teens and lower 20’s. h/t NWSR