    Mostly sunny conditions for Wednesday; light snow likely to continue for western mountains

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that we will have mostly sunny skies today, March 6, with partly cloudy conditions tonight.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that snow will decrease across the west and north through the morning, although lighter snow showers will most likely persist across the western mountains through the day.

    High temperatures will be in the 40’s for most today, with Dubois and the South Pass area at 35 and 31 degrees.

    Lows tonight will be in the teens and lower 20’s.

    h/t NWSR
