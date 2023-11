(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, showers continue in the west today, most numerous in the morning hours.

Mainly dry and breezy East of the Divide with above normal temperatures continuing.

Expect similar conditions on Saturday.

Highs will be in the 50’s for most today, with Dubois and the South pass area a bit cooler in the upper 40’s.

Lows tonight will be in the 30’s and upper 20’s. h/t NWSR