Mostly cloudy for Thursday; scattered snow showers expected for parts of Fremont

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson shared that we will see some thickening clouds for Thursday, January 25, in response to a weak Pacific trough approaching the area, which could lead to some isolated snow showers in the Lander foothills this afternoon.

The weak trough will swing through mainly to the south tonight, Lipson continued, which will cause some scattered snow showers in the Lander foothills, South Pass, Beaver Rim and in Jeffrey City, with accumulation of up to a half inch.

The rest of the basin should see no accumulation.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service in Riverton is also calling for light snow to the west that may spread east, but with light accunulation.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the upper teens. h/t NWSR