    Mostly clear, sunny skies for Friday

    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that there is some potential for patchy fog in some areas today, March 15, but otherwise conditions will be mostly sunny following clearing skies.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton also shared that we can expect gradually warming temperatures now through this weekend as high pressure builds across the region, with no precipitation expected through the middle of next week

    High temperatures will be in the 30’s and 40’s today, with lows tonight in the 20’s.

    h/t NWSR
