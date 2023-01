(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, patchy early morning fog in the Wind River and Upper Green River Basins is expected to clear up going into the afternoon.

Partly sunny skies today are also expected today, with highs ranging from the 20s to 30s.

Lows tonight will be in the teens, with temperatures in the basins dropping to the single digits.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR