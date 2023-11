(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wednesday looks to be another warm, dry and breezy day across the area.

The windiest period will be late this evening into early Thursday morning, especially for the Casper, Cody, and South Pass areas.

High temperatures will be in the 50’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 30’s.

h/t NWSR