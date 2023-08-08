More unseasonably cool temperatures today; periodic thunderstorms likely

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Tuesday is looking to be cool and unsettled, with periodic showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

The heaviest rainfall mainly stays west of the Divide, with isolated areas of higher amounts still possible elsewhere.

Some storms may produce small hail, strong wind gusts, and heavy downpours.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s for most today, with Shoshoni a bit warmer at 73 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 50’s for most, with Dubois and Jeffrey City a bit cooler at 44 and 47 degrees. h/t NWSR