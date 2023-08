(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the cool and unsettled weather continues for today and tomorrow, but the pattern looks to shift by midweek, becoming drier for the 2nd half of the week.

A warm-up begins Wednesday, with temperatures returning to near normal by the end of the week.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s for most today, with Dubois at 64 degrees. Lows tonight will be in the 50’s for most.

h/t NWSR