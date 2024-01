(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the weather remains almost the same for today, with mild temperatures for most and light snow possible over the western mountains.

Fog is also hanging around the colder basins and valleys this morning. It should decrease late this morning, but may return again tonight.

Highs will be in the 20’s and lower 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the teens and single digits for windier areas.

h/t NWSR