More

    More mild, mostly sunny conditions for Sunday; southwest winds expected today into tonight

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that today, March 10, will be sunny and mild, but we should expect some gusty southwest winds as another Pacific trough approaches the west coast.

    These winds will continue into tonight with gusts up to 30 mph, and partly cloudy conditions as well.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that these windy conditions will bring elevated fire weather to Natrona and Johnson Counties this afternoon.

    Advertisement

    High temperatures will be in the 40’s and 50’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 20’s and lower 30’s.

    h/t NWSR
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.