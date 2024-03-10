More mild, mostly sunny conditions for Sunday; southwest winds expected today into tonight

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that today, March 10, will be sunny and mild, but we should expect some gusty southwest winds as another Pacific trough approaches the west coast.

These winds will continue into tonight with gusts up to 30 mph, and partly cloudy conditions as well.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that these windy conditions will bring elevated fire weather to Natrona and Johnson Counties this afternoon.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the 40’s and 50’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 20’s and lower 30’s. h/t NWSR