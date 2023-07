(Fremont County, WY ) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Sunday continues the hot streak, with widespread thunderstorms expected across the forecast area this afternoon.

Strong to severe storms will be possible across portions of the Bighorn Basin into Johnson/Natrona counties.

Locally heavy rain will also be possible.

High temperatures will be in the 80’s and 90’s again today, with lows tonight in the 50’s and lower 60’s. h/t NWSR