Monthly updates, MOVE Committee recommendations and more to come before the Commissioners on March 12

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 12, at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +12532050468 and enter the following info: Meeting ID: 818 5044 8022 Passcode: 283584

Below is the current agenda.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:15 A.M.: SHERIFF RYAN LEE – MONTHLY UPDATE

9:30 A.M.: CORONER ERIN IVIE – MONTHLY UPDATE

9:45 A.M.: TREATMENT COURTS DIRECTOR CASSIE MURRAY – MONTHLY UPDATE

10:00 A.M.: JR OAKLEY, JR PROJECT MANAGEMENT LLC – BID REVIEW FOR ELECTION BUILDING & DUBOIS SEARCH AND RESCUE

10:15 A.M.: PLANNING DEPARTMENT SUPERVISOR STEVE BAUMANN – VACATION OF LOT 3A, SINGING CREEK

SUBDIVISION LOTS 2 & 3 REPLAT AND VACATION OF LOTS 4 & 5, SINGING CREEK SUBDIVISION

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: FRANK TANNER, RIVERTON SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER INC. & JANE NOLDE LANDER SENIOR CENTER EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR – SPECIAL DISTRICT SENIOR SERVICE DISTRICT RESOLUTIONS

11:00 A.M.: FREMONT COUNTY ASSOCIATION OF GOVERNMENTS ADMINISTRATOR TIM NICHOLS – MODIFYING THE MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING (MOU) FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN FREMONT COUNTY.

11:30 A.M.: MOVE COMMITTEE RECOMMENDATIONS

11:45 A.M.: MITCH BENSON – COUNTY AGRICULTURE CONCERNS

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: