Monthly updates, board interviews and more to come before the Commissioners on Dec. 12

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12, starting at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following info: Meeting ID: 892 2956 5435 Passcode: 280392

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:15 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:30 A.M.: SHERIFF RYAN LEE – MONTHLY UPDATE

9:45 A.M.: CORONER ERIN IVIE – MONTHLY UPDATE

10:00 A.M.: TREATMENT COURTS DIRECTOR CASSIE MURRAY – MONTHLY UPDATE

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: COUNTY FIRE WARDEN CRAIG HASLAM – UPDATE

BOARD INTERVIEWS

11:00 A.M.: ROB DOLCATER – SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL DISTRICT

11:10 A.M.: KEVIN MAYNARD – PREDATORY ANIMAL BOARD

11:20 A.M.: MARALYNE MIDDOUR – HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

11:30 A.M.: EXECUTIVE SESSION – PERSONNEL

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

BOARD INTERVIEWS – FAIR BOARD

1:30 P.M.: ALEXANDRIA ECKHARDT

1:40 P.M.: MEGAN SIMS

2:00 P.M.: TRACY MARTIN

2:10 P.M.: KOURTNEY HANGER

2:30 P.M.: TREVER BEKKEN

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: