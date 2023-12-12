(Riverton, WY)- In this special episode of the County 10 Podcast, we’re excited to dive into the heart of Fremont County’s thriving business community with “Mixing Business with Pleasure: A Holiday Special with Mike Hoyt and the Bootstrap Collaborative”.

Our featured guest, Mike Hoyt, not only works with Central Wyoming College but also leads the charge as the director of the Bootstrap Collaborative. Mike brings his unique insights and expertise to the table, discussing what local businesses can look forward to in 2024. The highlight of the episode is the much-anticipated holiday mixer, scheduled for December 14th at 2255 Brunton Court.

This event promises to be a vibrant gathering for the business community, offering an evening of fun, food, and refreshments. It’s more than just a party; it’s a celebration of the collaborative spirit that drives Fremont County’s business success. Tune in to learn more about this exciting event and the future opportunities that 2024 holds for our local enterprises.

Advertisement