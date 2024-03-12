Mild, windy conditions continue for Tuesday; increasing snow chances to the west

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that today, March 12, will be mostly sunny and mild, with increasing clouds tonight.

This is ahead of a Pacific trough coming through our way, which will bring gusty winds with it for parts of today into tonight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton also shared that there are increasing snow chances to the west.

High temperatures will be in the 50’s for most today, with Dubois and the South Pass area a bit cooler at 44 and 38 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 20’s. h/t NWSR