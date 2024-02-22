Mild, sunny conditions in the 10 for Thursday

(Fremont County, WY) – Thursday, February 22 will see morning patchy fog around the 789 corridor (from Lander to Hudson to Riverton to Shoshoni) dissipate this morning, according to County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson, with clear, sunny skies to follow this afternoon.

Expect clear conditions tonight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton also shared that this mild afternoon will be a part of a trend that continues into the weekend as well.

High temperatures will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s today, with lows tonight in the teens for most areas. h/t NWSR