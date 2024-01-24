Mild conditions continue today, Jan. 24

(Fremont County, WY) – “Mild conditions continue today, with highs in the 30s and 40s,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “This pattern will likely continue for the remainder of the month of January, with mild temperatures and minimal precipitation.”

Highs across the 10 reach 39 degrees in Dubois and 27 degrees in Shoshoni. Overnight lows dip down to 5 degrees in Shoshoni, and a tie at 21 degrees are Jeffrey City and Dubois. Check out the graphic below for the expected temps in your area. h/t NWSR