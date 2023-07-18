Mental Health and Vulnerable Adult Task Force meeting this week in Lander

Katie Roenigk
h/t Friends of Wyoming Life Resource Center via Facebook

The Wyoming Legislature’s Mental Health and Vulnerable Adult Task Force will meet for two days this week at the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander.

The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, in the Wind River Room of the WLRC’s Larsen Professional Development Center.

The agenda for Tuesday features a discussion about court diversion, with a focus on the Crisis Intervention Teams pilot program.

There will also be a report outlining services and policy recommendations for vulnerable adults, including an explanation of a draft bill that would create a vulnerable adult council in Wyoming.

The task force will consider four other pieces of draft legislation regarding vulnerable adults as well:
vulnerable adults-civil cause of action
DFS and law enforcement-cross reporting
emergency protective services-effective period
vulnerable adult definition

The final item on Tuesday’s agenda is a discussion on future use of the WLRC.

The task force will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, in the same location to discuss adolescents with high behavioral needs, K-12 mental health services, and Wyoming’s ongoing behavioral health redesign.

Wyoming Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, is a member of the task force.

This week’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the Legislature’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information contact the Legislative Service Office at (307) 777-7881 or [email protected]

