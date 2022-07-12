McCown sentenced in wire fraud case Friday

(Casper, WY) – The former Catholic College chief financial officer Paul McCown was sentenced on Friday, July 8 to five years and three months in prison and ordered to pay restitution for his fraud scheme involving both the Wyoming Business Council and a New York investment firm.

McCown was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl in Casper, according to court documents. He will be on supervised release for three years following his release from custody.

McCown pled guilty on March 29 to four counts of wire fraud in relation to pandemic relief programs administered by the Wyoming Business Council and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, and three counts of wire fraud relating to money fraudulently obtained from Ria R Squared, Inc., the proceeds of which were used in part to repay the Wyoming Business Council.