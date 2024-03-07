May jury trial set for Fort Washakie man charged with 2023 assault with golf-club

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Fort Washakie, WY) – 30-year-old Fort Washakie man Aaron Clair Bigknife was arraigned on Mar. 6 for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a release shared by the Department of Justice on March 6.

Bigknife pled not guilty, and a trial was scheduled to begin on May 13 before U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson.

Bigknife was detained at the request of the government and remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, the release states.

Federal Court documents state that Bigknife faces these charges after an incident that occurred on August 27, 2023 where he reportedly struck a female victim in the head with a golf-club, which resulted in a concussion and lacerations to her face.

If convicted, Bigknife faces up to 20 years in prison, six years of supervised release and up to a $500,000 fine.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime is being investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore.

County 10 will provide updates on Bigknife’s case, which can be viewed here.