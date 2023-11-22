Maker Space 307 has moved to Riverton’s Main Street

(Riverton, WY) – Outgrowing its original space in the Brunton Building, Maker Space 307 has now moved to 826 W. Main Street (formerly the Stitching Corral). This move was celebrated Tuesday night with an open house.

The new location offers 1,200 more square feet than what they had, shared Maker Space 307 Director Lorre Hoffman. This extra space allows them to have an expanded woodshop, blacksmithing, and welding. The woodshop (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Since moving, they’ve had people stop in to ask about what they are, and more current members have also been dropping by, Lorre noted.

They will also be adding classes in the spring, including drum making, gold gilding, coin rings, and more.

Starting in January, they will have a “Maker Show and Tell” on the second Tuesday of every month. First up is Carrie Johnson, who knits animals. She will present on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, from 5-7 p.m. Carrie Johnson’s knitted animals (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Exciting things are happening for the growing Maker Space 307. For the latest updates, follow them on Facebook, and to learn about their membership, check out their website.