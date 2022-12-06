Make the connections you need to start the business you want

Join us on Thursday, December 8th for the Business Networking Encore Event by the Bootstrap Collaborative and CWC. You will have the opportunity to learn from local business owners, network with new exciting individuals, and be part of creating a robust, growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fremont County.

Enjoy refreshments and mingle with other entrepreneurs and business owners. Director of the Bootstrap Collaborative, Drew Freeman will provide insight into the interesting and important topic of starting a successful business in Wyoming.

What: Business Networking

When: Thursday, December 8th, 5-7 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Mark your calendar!

Next week, join us for an exciting workshop featuring Michelle Vigil of michelleknowsmoney.com.

“10 tips for starting a successful business in Wyoming” WORKSHOP

Thursday, December 15, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.