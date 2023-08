(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, unsettled conditions are expected across western/northwestern parts of the state today, with scattered showers throughout the day.

East of the Divide may see an isolated shower but will remain primarily dry.

Showers may produce periods of heavy rain along with brief gusts of wind.

High temperatures will be in the 80’s for most today, with Dubois a bit cooler at 74 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 50’s and 60’s. h/t NWSR