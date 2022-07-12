Macbeth performances planned for Shoshoni, Lander

(Fremont County, WY) – Cheyenne-based True Troupe will make their way to Fremont County on July 23 & 24 for two performances of Macbeth as part of their Classics in the Park series.

The first performance will be at Shoshoni’s Centennial Park at 7 pm on July 23, followed by a 2 pm performance in Lander’s City Park on July 24.

Admission to the Classics in the Park series is free of charge, as part of True Troupe’s initiative to introduce advanced literature to Wyoming communities, shared Amber True.

“The Classics in the Park series is True Troupe Theatre’s annual series of plays that are ‘classical’ literature. We have been doing this series since 2018. We have done works such as Twelfth Night, The Bacchae, The Tempest, Lysistrata, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

The 12 performers and five member tech crew will then return to Cheyenne following the Lander performance to prepare to head to Chugwater and Wheatland the following weekend.

“Our troupe has never gotten to opportunity to perform in Lander or Fremont County, and we are thrilled to get the chance!”