LVHS senior joined U.S. Marine Corps

(Lander, WY) – Senior Joseph Patrick Adams, age 18, at LVHS enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) in Denver, August 23, 2023. On the same day, he was taken through a swear-in ceremony to the U.S. Marine Corps. He is the son of Dr. Raymond Peter and Sarah Adams.

Back in October of last year, he signed up to become a machinist while in military service. He was informed that after his training as a machinist, he might be assigned to work as a machinist in overseas duty.

Adams is looking forward to the 13-week basic training in San Diego that starts June 17. Between now and then, he is busy with classes until graduation from LVHS, May 19, 2024.

“For a few years, I have been wanting to serve my country in the military. I felt inspired by my paternal grandfather who served the Polish army, and by my dad who served in the U.S. Army.”

When asked why he chose the Marine Corps, his immediate response was, “I looked at all the branches of military service. The main reason why I joined the Marine Corps was that they put a strong emphasis upon service to our country, and they have a life-long fraternity among the Marines.”

While in high school, he wrestled for two years in the 106-pound weight division. In 2022, he received a sportsmanship award in wrestling.

He has several hobbies. His favorite are fishing, camping, hunting, and rock climbing.

h/t Father Hugo L. Blotsky, O.S.B., who provided the above write-up