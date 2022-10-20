LVHS band, color guard received ‘excellent’ rating at State Marching Festival

(Casper, WY) – The Lander Valley High School (LVHS) marching band and color guard had a great showing at the Wyoming State High School Marching Band Festival last weekend, finishing with an “Excellent” rating.
The festival took place at the Wyoming Ford Center.
The LVHS band, directed by Garth Moline, was one of 13 competitors to earn the rating at the October 15 event.
Fremont County was well represented, with Riverton earning a “Superior” rating, as well as a “Caption” award.
Check out the full results courtesy of the Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA).