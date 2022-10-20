LVHS band, color guard received ‘excellent’ rating at State Marching Festival

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
LVHS band and color guard. h/t Marnie Havert Fusco

(Casper, WY) – The Lander Valley High School (LVHS) marching band and color guard had a great showing at the Wyoming State High School Marching Band Festival last weekend, finishing with an “Excellent” rating.

LVHS Band.h/t Marnie Havert Fusco


The festival took place at the Wyoming Ford Center.

Advertisement

The LVHS band, directed by Garth Moline, was one of 13 competitors to earn the rating at the October 15 event.

Fremont County was well represented, with Riverton earning a “Superior” rating, as well as a “Caption” award.

RHS Band. h/t Marnie Havert Fusco


Check out the full results courtesy of the Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA).

UW Western Thunder. h/t Marnie Havert Fusco
Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.